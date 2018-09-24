The latest episode of Black Glam features legendary makeup artist, Sam Fine, who shares his road to success with our host, Johnny Wright.

After spending 30 years as one of the most recognized and respected makeup artists in the game, his roster of celebrity clients includes beauties like Tyra Banks, Queen Latifah, Iman, Patti LaBelle, and Serena Williams, among others.

During the exclusive interview, Sam Fine reveals how he got his start and what sets him apart from the rest when it comes to beautifying some of the industry’s biggest names.

According to Fine, one of the highlights of his career was getting the chance to work on our Forever First Lady, Michelle Obama.

“With almost 30 years in the industry, I had been to the White House before, but never as close as that home and petting the dog and hanging out, and it was wonderful,” he says. I think, if anything, my generation is living out our parents’ dreams so when I got a chance to go to the White House, it was more than getting to work with Patti LaBelle or Vanessa Williams (out first Black Miss America), more than working with Serena and Venus [Williams], more than working with Iman and Tyra. It was real history to them in a way that they probably could never have imagined.”

Sam Fine also revealed his thoughts on the beauty industry’s recent influx of brands that boast multiple shades for women of color.

“I think it’s not a trend to say you have 40 shade or 50 shades, to say that you can speak to all women. It has never been simply an issue about having your color. It’s about outreach and personality that brands actually speak to,” he says. “Now we have so many other choices but it’s also confusing because the experience and the messaging has to speak to us as well. It’s not enough to have a range of cosmetics.”

Check out the full interview above and find out about the role supermodel Naomi Campbell played in giving him his first big break at a time he never expected it.