Pull up a seat next to theGrio’s style correspondent Johnny Wright for the latest episodes of Black Glam where he takes us inside the world of celebrity styling and shares stories from the folks who beautify the biggest Black stars in the industry.

Stay tuned right here for all the latest episodes full of humor, candor, and of course, style.

Episode 4: Tym Wallace

Today’s guest is Johnny Wright’s good friend Tym Wallace, a celebrity hairstylist from Chicago who now calls downtown Los Angeles home. The beauty industry expert has done the tresses of a litany of superstars such as Taraji P. Henson, Cardi B., Mary J. Blige, and Yara Shahidi.

Episode 3: Ariana Soleil

Stylist and fashion entrepreneur Ariana Soleil is the featured guest on this newest episode. You’ve seen Ariana and Johnny together before on the informative and hilarious episodes of Fashion Cafe, the go-to resource for all the latest fashion finds and trends. For Black Glam, Johnny wants to make sure viewers get to know a little more about his Fashion Cafe co-star.

Episode 2: Larry Sims

On this episode, Wright sits down with hairstylist to the stars, Larry Sims to find out how he got his start and became the go-to hair guy for stars like Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mary J. Blige, and so many more famous faces.

Episode 1: Johnny Wright

For the inaugural episode of our new series, Black Glam, TheGrio.com‘s Chief Content Officer, Amy Dubois Barnett interviewed celebrity stylist and our style correspondent, Johnny Wright, about his road to success and when he learned he was a bit of a hairstyling prodigy.