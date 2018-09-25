When Tamar Braxton revealed that she was molested as a child, fans across the country were shocked. It turns out, her own family was just as surprised by her revelation and now they’re speaking out to show their support.

TMZ caught up with Tamar’s mom, Evelyn Braxton, to find out how she feels about learning her daughter was repeatedly molested by several family members as a child.

“I’m prepared to stand by Tamar’s side no matter what,” Evelyn said. “Sometimes you‘re concerned about others that’s outside of the family, and because of that, and it happened within the family, that’s devastating. So that means you have to watch outside of the family, and what goes on inside of the family.”

Tamar Braxton on why she revealed molestation horror: ‘I felt like my life was flashing before my eyes’

Evelyn doubts Tamar’s abusers are worried about the repercussions of their actions.

“I think they’re hoping it will go away. I feel that they feel they did nothing wrong,” she said. “If she feels like she wants to tell her story, I don’t care who it is, I’m going to stand by her one hundred percent. Whether other people understand it or not, that’s my child. Her pain is my pain. How about that?”

Check out the video below:

#FlyingWhileBlack: Tamar Braxton says Delta pilot called her n-word and details horrifying plane incident

Tamar may have walked out of the therapy session with Iyanla Vanzant and her sisters, but that doesn’t mean they’re not in her corner.

Towanda Braxton recently spoke out in support of her sister. “Everybody has a right to speak her truth. It takes a lot of strength to speak your truth sometimes, regardless of who you hurt,” she told TMZ. “You have to speak your truth. We are always going to support each other.”

Tamar Braxton didn’t reveal exactly who molested her, but she did admit that she was abused by people from both sides of her family.