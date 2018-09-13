Tamar Braxton is speaking out about her reasons for sharing her horrific past. The singer/reality star revealed she was molested as a child by multiple family members during a recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

“I’ve been battling myself about whether or not I want to say what happened or not … I’m Tamar and I’m real, right?” she told Wendy Williams. “A lot of things happened in my childhood that I was too afraid to talk about. Too ashamed to talk about. But the truth of the matter is I have been molested by both sides of my family.”

Now, Tamar Braxton is explaining why she felt the need to share her harrowing experience and says she felt “sex shamed” by Iyanla Vanzant, prompting her to walk out of a session on the season finale of Braxton Family Values.

“Today Wendy asked me what happened at my sisters meeting and why did I walk out. Since someone there decided that they would ask me about something so private, so embarrassing, so secretive in front of EVERYONE that was there, I felt like my life was flashing before my eyes and IMMEDIATELY started to cry. Not because someone decided to allow someone else to tell MY SECRET, not because I was asked if it were True in front of a hundred strangers, but because once again my right to choose was taken from me all over again. I decided to Tell Wendy and the world MY secret, MYSELF that I have been a victim of abuse not once, twice, ten, but multiple times by multiple “family members” I’ve never told ANYONE other than Two people in my life and they both have held this close to them,” she wrote in the lengthy Instagram post.

“One Being the man that I am with now and EVERY, SINGLE DAY he says I’m so beautiful and my scars makes me even more attractive. I felt that because this has happened to me recently, that something HAD to be done about people who DID know and tried to make People embarrassed and ashamed about something that has happened to them!!! I never EVER again want anyone to feel so little and so small or even ashamed about something they had no control over. I wanted to create a space where you can tell your OWN story with out anyone commenting or making you feel ashamed EVER again!! Go to and tell your story and empower yourself starting today! I wanted you to know that no matter how many scars you have… you are the PRETTIEST 💕 I love you all so much noneedTBshame.com.”