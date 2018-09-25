The Download | September 25th: Dallas Police Chief fires Amber Guyger + A third woman is allegedly accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct + Andrew Gillum is leading the way in the UNF poll

Hey, Grio fam! Here is your Download for Tuesday, September 25th.

Dallas police are finally taking action against Amber Guyger –the officer who fatally shot Botham Jean.

An investigation found Guyger “engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested for manslaughter and was fired due to her “actions” the night of the fatal shooting.”

In an exclusive interview with theGrio–Allison Jean — the mother of Botham Jean– says she questioned the former officers’ credibility after different stories of that night begin to surface.

Guyger has been charged with manslaughter but the family hopes she gets indicted on a murder charge.

And the allegations keep on rolling in for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. A third woman is allegedly accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct and she plans on coming forward soon.

The “Times Up” organization took to Instagram asking Kavanaugh to withdraw from his nomination.

And in the latest UNF poll — Andrew Gillum is getting a lot of love from Florida. Gillum is in the lead against Ron DeSantis by four percent.

DeSantis, on the other hand, is receiving backlash for taking money from a donor who used the n-word in a tweet about former President Barack Obama.

