Fox News’ resident parrot Tomi Lahren opened herself up to the wrath of Black Twitter when she foolishly tweeted that Michelle Obama should “sit down.”

Among those piling on the infamous political commentator is rapper Wale. The Washington, D.C. based MC has a bit of a history with clapping back at Tammy…errr, Tomi. In 2017, he even name-dropped (albeit the wrong name) the conservative talking head on his song “Smile” Peep the song and lyrics below:

The alt-rights hate us

Some back baby mommas hate us

We only learn half of the drama, other side crazy

On behalf of Charlamagne I’m sure he ain’t trading sides

Maybe I should meet Tammy Lahren, I’ll Lauryn Hill her

Trainor, she miseducated anyway

Prolly hate the color of my face

Earlier this year, Lahren decided to attack Jay-Z for daring to criticize Trump:

As opposed to you who raps about bitches and sisters and brags about selling crack. Yeah…Trump is the problem…sure. pic.twitter.com/tjq4r0rDN3 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 28, 2018

Wale checked in again, pointing out that Lahren, who has admitted to benefiting from ObamaCare, which she claims to hate, had just been caught on Twitter rapping along to 21 Savage.

“Tammy he isn’t the president,” He tweeted. “Also weren’t you just “rapping” 21 Savage??? Go and sit down my friend.”

So when Lahren piped in to tell Michelle Obama to do the same, Wale was there with a quickness to pose one simple question.

Tammy when we stand ..u mad.. when we kneel u mad… why u so mad Tammy? https://t.co/aqmdB5euPJ — Wale (@Wale) September 24, 2018

That is a good question? Why is she so mad?

Whatever the case, whenever “Tammy” akaa Tomi peeks her head out of the shadows, it seems Wale and Black Twitter are right there to gather her up.