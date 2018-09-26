If you haven’t already been hooked by NBC’s slew of Chicago-based dramas, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., it’s time to tune in. Aside from the heart-stopping situations that unfold each week, the series’ powerful performances by a long list of badass Black women are worth checking out.
Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return to NBC October 26.
Here’s a rundown of who you should be looking out for this season:
5Yaya DaCosta
Where to watch her: Chicago Med
Who she plays: Nurse April Sexton
Why she’s a badass: The New-York native stars as an excellent ER nurse who knows how to think on her feet and has a knack for reading people. Describes as “the lifeblood of the emergency room,” she’s one of the hospital’s most loyal employees. As an actress, Yaya has been making moves ever since she burst onto the scene as a finalist on America’s Next Top Model in 2004. Since then, the Brown University graduate has nabbed roles in flicks like The Butler and starred as Whitney Houston in Lifetime’s TV movie, Whitney.