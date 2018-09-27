Cardi B wants folks to be careful with their words and to stop saying her career is over because of her feud with rap frenemy Nicki Minaj.

The Be Careful hitmaker took to Instagram to set the record straight that she’s here for the long haul, and that her career is far from done after a New York Fashion Week fight with Minaj kinda made her look bad and earned her a sizable lump on her noggin.

“Why can’t y’all just stop making rumors that trying to make me look like I’m just over and everything?” she said in a Instagram Live Story, per Elle.

“When my time is over, y’all will see when my time is over. My numbers will be going down, I’m not going to be on the charts, people will stop f*cking with me. You’ll see. But God is not, God’s saying it’s not my time yet so just relax, enjoy the show, and worry about your life. A lot of people are invested in celebrities’ lives.”

Well yeah, that’s what we do here Cardi. Get all up in your life for a living!

Anyway, Cardi seems to be in her feelings about folks making claims that her career is on borrowed time. But not so fast since she reigns supreme on Billboard, became the first Female Rapper to top Billboard Hot 100 without any aeatures in 19 Years, became the first woman with five simultaneous top 10 hits on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and so many more achievements. Numbers don’t lie.

The Fight Heard Around the World

The feud between rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B just took a turn for the worse when both artists got into a scuffle at a New York Fashion Party.

Allegedly, the drama unfolded when Cardi walked past Nicki as she was taking photos with LaLa Anthony and Kelly Rowland. Cosmo reports that Nicki deliberately stepped on Cardi’s dress train, which resulted in the former “Love & Hip Hop” star to attempt to throw her shoe at Nicki.

Cardi, who was escorted out by security, emerged from the star-studded event with a noticeable bump on her forehead, torn gown and missing shoe.

Witnesses insist that Nicki’s security detail caused the bump above Cardi’s left eye.

Hours later, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Instagram to share a lengthy post, which has since received over three million likes, to explain what exactly led her to that point:

“I’ve let a lot of s–t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f— up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f–kin with them!! I let you talk big s–t aout me!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—in off!! I’ve worked to hard and came too far to let anybody f–k with my sucess!!!! Bitches talk all that shit in they raps but in real life they p—y!! This s–t really is for entertainment!!”

Keep making hits, Cardi!