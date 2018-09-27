The Download | September 27th: Andrew Gillum campaign is gaining support from Tom Steyer + Kiah Morris early resignation +Barack Obama criticizes President Donald trump handling on environmental issues

What’s the latest in politics? We got you covered with the D.C. Download for Thursday, September 27th.

Florida gubernatorial Andrew Gillum is out here securing the bag. Billionaire Tom Steyer has pledged five million dollars to Gillum’s campaign– calling him a candidate of the people.

A new poll shows Gillum with a nine percentage point lead over his Trump-supporting opponent Ron DeSantis.

And in Vermont–the only African-American woman in the Vermont house of representatives was forced to resign over harassment.

Democrat lawmaker, Kiah Morris, took to Facebook to share what she’s been going through. Morris’ home was broken into and swastikas were painted on trees near her property.

Former President Barack Obama threw shade at president Donald Trump this week in norway for his handling of the environment saying: “Unfortunately we have a U.S. administration that deals differently” around these issues.

from rolling back climate change policy and lack of action to cut emissions– these moves are probably more important than any of Trump’s tweets.

And today pay attention to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who will testify at a hearing, about her sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh– the nation will be watching.

Stick with theGrio for all your political updates a follow me Natasha S. Alford at @natashasalford.