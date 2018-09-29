Florida prosecutors have released unsettling surveillance video showing the fatal shooting of controversial rap star XXXTentacion.

The video capturing the tense moments leading up to the shooting was shown during a Broward County court hearing Friday for Robert Allen, one of four men charged with the killing, the Miami Herald reports.

Court releases surveillance videos of #xxxtentacion murder and robbery. Suspect Robert Allen has been denied bail following the release of the videos. Do you believe justice will be served? #RIPxxxtentacion #MyMixtapez pic.twitter.com/FOkMzqFXPf — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 28, 2018

The rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down on June 18 outside a motorsports store near Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The 20-year-old was sitting in his car when two armed suspects approached him and at least one fired shots, authorities told the Herald.

The video, shows Onfroy sitting inside his BMW when the men who jumped out of the passenger side of a black SUV, ran to Onfroy’s car window pointing a gun and a rifle and demanded the rapper’s chain, authorities said.

When Onfroy fought back, he was shot and the men fled the scene with a Louis Vuitton bag. Prosecutors claim that Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome are the two men who jumped out of the SUV and Boatwright fired the fatal shot.

Boatwright, Newsome, Allen and a fourth man, Dedrick Williams, have all been charged with first-degree murder.

Allen’s lawyer asked for his client to be released on bond since he was in the vehicle at the time of the shoot. A judge denied the request. The suspects remain in custody.

