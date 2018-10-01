Barack Obama is lending is support in the upcoming midterm elections by announcing a new slate of political endorsements and topping the list is democratic Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum who is facing off against Trump loyalist Ron DeSantis in a contentious race to be Florida’s next governor.

And according to the latest Quinnipiac University Poll, Gillum currently has a 9-point lead over DeSantis.

Per CBS News, here is the breakdown of the poll:

— Women are his biggest supporters – 59 to 39 percent. Men are divided, with 51 percent for DeSantis and 48 percent for Gillum.

— Independent voters also strongly back Gillum 56 to 40 percent. Republicans side with DeSantis 90 – 9 percent. Gillum leads 96 – 2 percent among Democrats.

— Black voters support Gillum 98 to 2 percent

— Hispanic voters back Gillum 59 to 41 percent.

— White voters support DeSantis 53 to 45 percent.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Obama cited Gillum’s civic leadership and vision for Florida— “providing Floridians with access to quality and affordable health care, ensuring our kids receive a strong education, and protecting Florida’s environment.”

“Andrew is a proven fighter with the courage and determination to stand up for Florida families. As governor, Andrew will expand access to affordable health care, protect Floridians with pre-existing conditions, invest in education, protect the environment and build an economy that works for all,” Obama said in a statement released by the Gillum campaign around midday.

“Andrew believes that health care is a right, not a privilege, and he will make expanding Medicaid a priority on day one as governor,” the statement continued. “As Mayor of Tallahassee, Andrew developed a thriving innovation economy, grew workforce training programs, and built safe communities where our children can thrive — a strong record for which I named Tallahassee a TechHire city. As Governor, Andrew will fight to put the priorities of everyday people first.”

History in the making

Gillum, 39, is on the verge of making history as the first Black Governor in the state’s history. His platform includes $15 minimum wage, raises for public school teachers and universal healthcare.

On the night he secured the Democratic nomination, Gillum wasted no time addressing one of his proposed changes: criminal justice reform.

“Beneath my name is also a desire by the majority of people in this state to see real criminal justice reform take hold,” said Gillum to the crowd.

“The kind of criminal justice reform, which allows people who make a mistake to be able to redeem themselves from that mistake, return to society, have their right to vote, but also have their right to work.”

This fall, he will face off against Republican Nominee, Ron DeSantis, to replace Governor Rick Scott.

DeSantis has faced a few racial issues during the campaign. Less than a month after telling Florida voters not to “monkey this up” after Democrat Andrew Gillum won the democratic gubernatorial nomination, one of his leading donors recently tweeted a racial slur directed at former president Barack Obama.

Obama released his latest list of political endorsements via Twitter today.

Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something—to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service. They deserve your vote: pic.twitter.com/NO5jnhX3XD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2018

Gillum said he was honored to receive Obama’s endorsement.

“He exemplifies true patriotism and characterizes the American values that both the country and Florida are striving to recapture,” said Gillum. “As Governor, we’ll build on his legacy by making healthcare a right, not a privilege, investing in our children’s education, and protecting the environment for our future generation of Floridians.”