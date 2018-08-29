Tuesday night, in a major political upset, progressive gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum won the Democratic Party primary over two well-funded candidates.

The Tallahassee mayor was often dismissed as a longshot in the race to turn Florida blue, and had been polling in fourth place. But now that the Floriday A&M grad and father of three has seized the nomination he will face off against vocal Trump supporter Ron DeSantis in November.

“Tonight as the mayor of Florida’s capital city, I humbly accept the Democratic nomination,” Gillum said to watch-party attendees last night as they chanted “Bring it home! Bring it home!”

Donald Trump wasted no time congratulating the GOP nominee while throwing some shade at Gillum on Twitter, writing: “Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream….a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “This is not what Florida wants or needs!”

Unfortunately for the president, Gillum had time and quickly responded to the president’s attack posting: “What our state and country needs is decency, hope, and leadership. If you agree, join us at http://AndrewGillum.com . Also, @ me next time, @ realDonaldTrump.”

Another indication that the Florida race is going to be waged in the mud came when Gillum’s GOP opponent went on Fox News this morning with a racist dog whistle telling Florida voters that they shouldn’t “monkey things up” by electing Gillum.

The chair of the Florida Democrats Terri Rizzo called out the GOP candidates racist comment in her own tweet, posting: “It’s disgusting that Ron DeSantis is launching his general election campaign with racist dog whistles.”

In response to the resulting social media firestorm, the Tallehassee Democrat reports that Stephen Lawson, communications director for the DeSantis campaign, said in an email, “Ron DeSantis was obviously talking about Florida not making the wrong decision to embrace the socialist policies that Andrew Gillum espouses. To characterize it as anything else is absurd.”

Oh, it’s on now…