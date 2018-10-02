Last week during his Senate Judiciary temper tantrum, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said that the mounting sexual assault allegations would cause him to be unable to teach or coach again.

On Monday, the first domino to fall came when Harvard Law School announced that Kavanaugh would no longer teach there according to an email administrators sent to students Monday evening and first reported in the school’s paper, The Harvard Crimson.

“Today, Judge Kavanaugh indicated that he can no longer commit to teaching his course in January Term 2019, so the course will not be offered,” Associate Dean and Dean for Academic and Faculty Affairs Catherine Claypoole wrote in the email.

A Harvard Law School spokesperson later confirmed late that Kavanaugh will not teach his course, ironically titled “The Supreme Court Since 2005”. Kavanaugh had taught at Harvard Law for nearly a decade.

In light of the allegations by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez, and Julie Swetnick, it became a firestorm on the Ivy League campus, particularly among female students. Last week, hundreds of law school alumni signed a letter to Law School Dean John Manning urging him to rescind Kavanaugh’s position and ban him from teaching.

“We believe that Judge Kavanaugh’s appointment as an HLS lecturer sends a message to law students, and in particular female students, that powerful men are above the law, and that obstructive, inappropriate behavior will be rewarded,” the letter says. “Judge Kavanaugh is not leadership material, and he is not lectureship material. HLS would be tarnished to have him on campus in any position of authority.”

“We ask that you rescind his lectureship,” the letter continues. As of Monday afternoon, the letter, which was written by Lauren Birchfield Kennedy – who is the wife of Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Joseph Kennedy III had more than 700 signatures.

Current Law School students have also voiced their displeasure over Kavanaugh, sending separate letters to Manning demanding Harvard launch its own investigation.

“Allowing a person credibly accused of sexual assault to teach students prior to a full investigation surely creates a hostile environment for many students, and especially survivors,” students wrote in one of the letters.

Some Law students even cheered when Kavanaugh claimed that the accusations of sexual misconduct could prevent him from returning to Harvard.

Heather Gerken, the dean of Kavanaugh’s alma mater – Yale Law School – has been outspoken in condemning Kavanaugh. She joined the American Bar Association in calling for “an additional investigation into allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh” in a statement posted on a Yale website Friday