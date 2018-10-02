The Download | October 2nd: Barack Obama endorsed more than 200 democrat candidates for the 2018 midterm elections + kalan haywood set to become youngest lawmaker in wisconsin. naacp asks north carolina officials to ease voting rules for residents displaced due to hurricane florence.

Barack Obama is on the roll with the endorsements.

The former president endorsed more than two hundred democrat candidates for the 2018 Midterm Elections —

including New York’s very own congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio Cortez — and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

In a tweet, Obama shared:

Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something—to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service. They deserve your vote: pic.twitter.com/NO5jnhX3XD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2018

And in Wisconsin– 19-year-old Kalan Haywood is set to become the youngest lawmaker in the state!

Don’t let Haywood’s age fool you — he’s put the work in.

He held the position as Chair of the Common Council’s Restorative Justice Initiative Advisory Board; and worked closely with the mayor’s office, the city of Milwaukee’s police department, and the municipal court to create a youth court charged with reducing recidivism, encouraging positive behavior, and empowering young people.

And in North Carolina — the state NAACP is asking the state elections board to extend the traditional voter registration from Oct. 12th to Oct. 17th

The suggestion comes after many residents were displaced due to Hurricane Florence.

According to sources– the legislature will likely consider a bill that would move the registration deadline back to Oct. 15 in counties under major disaster declarations.