Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may be a sign that the political tide is finally changing.
Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez scored a stunning primary night victory over veteran Representative Joseph Crowley in New York’s 14th congressional district. For the most part, her race was covered by local media, like NY1 and the Village Voice, but wasn’t on the radar of many national outlets.
However, since her win, everyone has been asking, “Who’s that girl?”
Here’s a list of five facts about the Bronx native who has given hope to those tired of “poli-tricks” as usual.
1She was part of Bernie Sanders presidential campaign
Ocasio-Cortez’s was an organizer for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential bid and her messaging in the primary clearly reflects their political similarities.
According to The New York Times, she placed an emphasis on smaller donors instead of wealthy corporate ones, with many of the donations she received not exceeding $200. Yet as reported by Vox, her grassroots approach raised approximately $600,000 alone through those small donors.
“She took on the entire local Democratic establishment in her district and won a very strong victory,” Sanders said in a congratulatory tweet. “She demonstrated once again what progressive grassroots politics can do.”
According to her campaign website, she also worked for the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, with a hyper focus on immigration and foreign affairs.