Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may be a sign that the political tide is finally changing.

Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez scored a stunning primary night victory over veteran Representative Joseph Crowley in New York’s 14th congressional district. For the most part, her race was covered by local media, like NY1 and the Village Voice, but wasn’t on the radar of many national outlets.

However, since her win, everyone has been asking, “Who’s that girl?”

Here’s a list of five facts about the Bronx native who has given hope to those tired of “poli-tricks” as usual.

