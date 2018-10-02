Wayde Sims thegrio.com
Wayde Sims #44 of the LSU Tigers looks to the basket against Wenyen Gabriel #32 of the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half of the game at Rupp Arena on February 7, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky defeated LSU 92-85. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Police in Baton Rouge are hoping that video of a fight can help track down all the men involved in last weekend’s killing of Louisiana State basketball player Wayde Sims.

Sims, 20, was shot near Southern University shortly after midnight last Friday after a fight broke out at a party. The scuffle was caught on video and quickly escalated as Sims was shot.

He was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound where he later died.

“Earlier this morning we got the call you never want to get as a head coach,” LSU basketball coach Will Wade told reporters at a press conference on Friday. “Everybody loved him, loved his personality,” Wade added. “He was a blast to be around at all times. We are still devastated and shocked.”

Police said they want to talk with the individuals shown in the video. They are shown scuffling and throwing punches near some vehicles.

One of the men in the video, 20-year-old Dyteon Simpsonwas arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder in Sims death. Simpson, who was spotted near the end of the video, admitted to “intentionally shooting” Sims during the fight.

He was caught thanks to the video and because his glasses were found at the scene. Plus, a number of people called authorities with information.

“This case is a little unique in that we had video evidence, physical evidence, scientific evidence,” East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III told the Advocate. “You had all of the other people that were continuing to call, and they continued to call very quickly. To me, that makes a big difference in their ability to solve cases.”

Sims, who was born in Winter Park, Florida, had just begun his junior year. He is the son of former LSU hoops star Wayne Sims. The 6-foot-6 forward played two seasons with the Tigers, including starting 10 games last season.

Simpson’s bond was set at $350,000. Authorities are still looking for others involved in the fight.