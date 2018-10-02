Police in Baton Rouge are hoping that video of a fight can help track down all the men involved in last weekend’s killing of Louisiana State basketball player Wayde Sims.



Sims, 20, was shot near Southern University shortly after midnight last Friday after a fight broke out at a party. The scuffle was caught on video and quickly escalated as Sims was shot.

He was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound where he later died.

“Earlier this morning we got the call you never want to get as a head coach,” LSU basketball coach Will Wade told reporters at a press conference on Friday. “Everybody loved him, loved his personality,” Wade added. “He was a blast to be around at all times. We are still devastated and shocked.”

Police said they want to talk with the individuals shown in the video. They are shown scuffling and throwing punches near some vehicles.

READ MORE: Journalist Jemele Hill lands exciting new gig and Twitter rejoices

One of the men in the video, 20-year-old Dyteon Simpson, was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder in Sims death. Simpson, who was spotted near the end of the video, admitted to “intentionally shooting” Sims during the fight.

The alleged killer of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims charged w/ second degree murder after confessing to the crime – @BRPD citing the sheer number of calls that came in to help solve the case. The shooter Dyteon Simpson, also 20, left his glasses at the scene & his DNA matched. pic.twitter.com/to8pKUFfnp — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕡𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕖 𝕎𝕒𝕤𝕙 (@WashNews) September 29, 2018

He was caught thanks to the video and because his glasses were found at the scene. Plus, a number of people called authorities with information.

“This case is a little unique in that we had video evidence, physical evidence, scientific evidence,” East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III told the Advocate. “You had all of the other people that were continuing to call, and they continued to call very quickly. To me, that makes a big difference in their ability to solve cases.”

READ MORE: Tennis star Sloane Stephens has some choice words fro her latest opponent

Sims, who was born in Winter Park, Florida, had just begun his junior year. He is the son of former LSU hoops star Wayne Sims. The 6-foot-6 forward played two seasons with the Tigers, including starting 10 games last season.

Simpson’s bond was set at $350,000. Authorities are still looking for others involved in the fight.