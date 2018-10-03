“Panda” rapper Desiigner may have broads dwelling in various Scandinavian hillsides, but he won’t be paying them a visit anytime soon after a recent dust-up with an airline.

According to NY Daily News, the Brooklyn-born musician’s European tour hit a snag on his trip from Denmark to Sweden Monday night (Oct. 1) when he was kicked off a Scandinavian Airlines flight after an altercation with a flight attendant.

Desiigner, 21, explained what went down in a series of expletive-laced videos on his Instagram story Tuesday.

“Airlines, they can’t touch you, they can’t put their hands on you, right? So straight up f–k (Scandinavian) Airlines,” he said. “They kicked me off my flight just ‘cause this b—h put her hands on me… They always try to make the black man try to pull the white card and it’s like, I’m tired of trying to be victim of that s–t.”

He later explained that when the woman put her hands on him, he “spazzed on her a–.”

Desiigner then urged his fans to boycott the airline, as they are “not to f–k with.”

According to NY Daily News, Scandinavian acknowledged an incident occurred, but declined to identify Desiigner, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby, as the person involved.

“We had an incident last night where passengers behaved threatening towards our crew during a flight,” the airline said in a statement to the Blast. “Safety is our first priority and threatening behavior towards our passengers and crew is not acceptable.”

Earlier this year, a traffic incident involving the artist took a left turn when he allegedly exposed his genitals during an altercation. While footage showed Desiigner pulling his pants down, police couldn’t actually tell if any flesh was actually shown, according to a report from TMZ.