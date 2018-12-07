Drake and Nicki Minaj have unfollowed each other on Instagram, leaving their fans to speculate over whether there’s beef or something else.

Though it may have no meaning at all, Drake and Minaj have been friends for a long time. They both signed with Lil Wayne’s Young Money imprint around the same time, about a decade ago, and have been known to tease fans saying that they are in a relationship. A video posted to the Shade Room’s Instagram account on Wednesday night shows that two emcees have stopped following one another on the social network, according to Page Six.

Perhaps it’s nothing, but there have been signs that there once-inseparable union was drifting apart. In 2013, Drake, 32, rapped in his song, “Tuscan Leather,” “Not even talkin’ to Nicki, communication is breakin.’” Prior to that, Drake got into a much-hyped feud with Minaj’s then-boyfriend, Meek Mill, according to Page Six.

This summer, Minaj, 35, dissed Drake on her hit single, “Barbie Dreams,” rapping, “Drake worth a hundred mill, he always buyin’ me s–t / But I don’t know if the p—y wet or if he cryin’ and s–t.”

While it’s still uncertain whether there’s bad blood between Drake and Minaj, the unfollowing seemed to happen after Drake and Meek Mill squashed their beef.

In September, one month after “Barbie Dreams” was released, Drake brought Meek out onstage in Boston while performing. In addition, Drake dropped a guest verse on Meek Mill’s track, “Going Hard,” from Mills’ fourth studio album “Championships.”

In Drake and Minaj business news, Drake’s Scorpion album continues to reign all over the charts in Apple Music‘s year-end rankings. Likewise, Minaj recently dropped her new video for “Good Form” which features Cash Money boss Lil Wayne. The song is also experiencing some strong showings on streaming’s year-end round-ups.