The little girl Parker Curry who made Michelle Obama’s heart melt is writing a book about her own moment becoming the viral sensation who was mesmerized by the First Lady’s portrait, Page Six reports.

“Parker is writing a book with a little bit of help from Mommy,” Parker’s mom, Jessica Curry, told Page Six TV.

The upcoming book will be about “a little girl named Parker looking at Michelle Obama’s portrait.”

Curry went viral earlier this year when she was caught staring in awe at the painting of Obama at the National Portrait Gallery.

She later got to meet the first lady and the two danced and seemed to have a great time together.

Then in October, when it came time for Halloween, Curry’s mom asked the little tot what she wanted to be, and of course, there was no doubt in her answer that she wanted to be like Obama.

“Flat out. No hesitation. Half of a second later: ‘I want to be Michelle Obama,’ and I was like, whoa,’ Jessica told BuzzFeed News.

I thought she was going to be like, ‘I want to be Elsa’ or some other character like that.”

Her mom got a dress designed for Curry that looked just like Obama’s.

“You nailed the look, Parker! I love it!!!!” the first lady tweeted accompanied by a heart emoji.

Curry even got to see Obama at her D.C. tour stop of her Becoming book tour.

“It was like seeing two old friends get back together . . . they were buddies again,” Jessica said. “We do update her. When we found out we were going to write a book, we shared that with her, too.”

Now little Curry will be an author too and following in the footsteps of another woman she adores.