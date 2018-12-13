Out of office and living his best life, former President Barack Obama is still being celebrated for his achievements and was honored on Wednesday with the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award in New York.

The 57-year-old world leader and humanitarian, who gave us hope during his two-term presidency, was bestowed a special award for his leadership that exhibited his “commitment to social change.”

“Hope is the insistence that no matter how tough our circumstances, there are better days ahead. If we persist…together we can overcome,” Obama said in his remarks.

“The story of the last 50 years is the story of a more just and peaceful world. I have seen it. I have lived it. You have too,” he added.

Obama, perhaps taking jabs at the current tyrannical oval office occupant, told the captive audience that “it’s easy to succumb to cynicism” and said that “Bobby Kennedy’s life reminds us to reject such cynicism,” the Daily Mail reports.

“I’m not sure if you heard, but I’ve been on this hope kick for quite awhile,” he said joking.

Obama, thankful for the award, also took to Twitter to honor Bobby Kennedy.

“As Bobby Kennedy taught us, the thing about hope is that it travels through space *and* time, first splashing against the rocks, but eventually breaking down the walls of cruelty and injustice. And if we do our best with the time we’re given, others will take hope in our example,” Obama wrote.