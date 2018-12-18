Cardi B might be making money moves, but she surely can’t move a car very well as seen in a driving crash course during James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment that ended with the Bronx-born rapper hitting and banging up the car’s bumper as she tried to learn to drive.

READ MORE: Parents outraged after racist bully targets daughter at Christian school ‘He said he would sell me into slavery’

Cardi recently taped an appearance on The Late Late Show’s “Carpool Karaoke” which aired on Monday, December 17th, and it was as fun as we’d expect from the feisty rapstress, Deadline reports.

The dynamic duo drove around Los Angeles while they gleefully spit bars from two of the Bronx-born rapper’s latest hits, specifically her first #1 single Bodak Yellow, and her newest release Money.

But somewhere along the way, James decided it was a good idea to teach Cardi how to drive since she confessed to being the owner of several luxury rides like a Lamborghini that she can’t even operate.

To be honest, Cardi was awful behind the wheel as she careened into poles positioned to help her drive straight and she turned the wrong way when he tried to verbally navigate Cardi the right way.

“I think I hit something,” Cardi confesses.

“You think!?” Corden teases in response.

READ MORE: Family calls for harsher charges for police officers caught on video body slamming middle school student

Always one to put her business first, none of Cardi’s understandable heartache could be detected in her The Late Late Show episode. Cardi and her husband Offset from the hip-hop group Migos have split in a very public way.

The 26-year-old’s estranged husband Offset crashed Cardi’s Rolling Loud set to ask for her forgiveness following cheating rumor

In the last two years, the 26-year-old has already had three No. 1 singles, seven Grammy nominations, three American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, nine BET Hip-Hop Awards, and a Billboard Music Award. TIME magazine has even named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.