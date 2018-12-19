Gospel music power couple Tamela Mann and David Mann are planning to release an album for Christians who want to enjoy sexual intimacy without raunchy lyrics.

According to the Christian Post, the couple decided to release a new R&B album, titled Us Against the World, as a celebration of their 30-year union.

“It was different for me, it was really different, even though I was happy to think about the man that I love [while singing],” Tamela told the publication. “It made me even look at him differently, and in all honesty, we tested it out and it really worked.”

“It’s making baby music,” David playfully interjected.

The project was produced by the couple and their 30-year-old son, David Mann, Jr. who pegged the album as, “back in the day” music.

“Even though you knew we were talking about love, it wasn’t nasty love music,” Tamela explained.

“It’s about music to make love, not to have sex,” agreed David. “This album was one that we wanted to give to our people because when you’re having those intimate moments, you know we listening to something.”

While it’s evident that the couple had the best of intentions, reactions to the news of their new music received mixed reactions when it was shared on social media platforms.

“Bish Tamela Mann and Mr. Brown REALLY made an 90s R&b style gospel album?!” wrote a shocked follower on Twitter. “WHO TRYNA MAKE LOVE TO TAKE ME TO THE KING?! I thought that was a joke.”

And when popular gossip blog The Shade Room posted about the album on their Instagram page, people couldn’t resist the urge to make fun of the premise.

“I’m uncomfortable,” admitted one reader.

While others made up satirical names for their tracks like, “Come Get Psalm,” “Let Me Lay Hands On You,” “Bible Study & Chill,” “Swing Low With Your Sweet Chariot” and “Throw It In A Prayer Circle,” – just to name a few.

Some people did speak out in defense of the Manns though.

“If Snoop can make a gospel album then the Mann’s [sic] should be able to make a slow jam record…IJS,” opined one fan.

All jokes aside, David Mann seemed excited to give believers in Christ an alternative to to “R-Kelly or Ron Isley” in the bedroom.

“You know what we represent, or who we represent,” he concluded. “You know that our love for each other is 30 years strong and growing. So we wanted to make music that people can have those intimate moments with and not listen and be like, ‘girl, let me slap you, bump you, pop you.’ All of that stuff.”

