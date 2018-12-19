Little League baseball phenom Mo’ne Davis, who four years ago become the first girl pitcher to lead her team to a Little League World Series, has officially decided where she plans to go to college next fall.

According to The Philadelphia Tribune, Tuesday, the 17-year-old announced that she will attend Hampton University in 2019.

The charismatic athlete, who in 2014 used a 70-plus mph fastball to make history and get the attention of the sports world, chose Hampton over Bethune-Cookman University, Southern University, Coppin State University, the University of Massachusetts and the University of Pennsylvania.

Davis’ star power and impressive ability to show grace under pressure instantly made her a fan favorite. Since that career making game, she’s snagged the cover of Sports Illustrated, gotten a book deal and appeared at several award shows as both a recipient and a presenter.

Not surprisingly, Davis has every intention of joining the university’s softball team. But Hampton coach Angela Nicholson told the Daily Press she won’t be a pitcher when she joins them next year and will instead play middle infielder.

“As you could imagine, she has great hands and a great transfer,” Nicholson told the newspaper. “Hitting-wise, she already has a nice lift on her ball and understands the concept of gap-to-gap. She has great mechanics and she’s fast. She’s very athletic.”

Congratulations to Mo'ne Davis the American former Little League Baseball pitcher from Philadelphia is heading to Hampton University next fall to start her Freshman year. @BetterMakeRoom @ReachHigher #monedavis pic.twitter.com/9XXePKFJ8X — Sonji (Publicist) (@SonjiCarey) December 18, 2018

To that point, Davis’ parents say that while she is a three-sport star at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, where she plays soccer, basketball and softball, it’s actually her commitment to her education that informed her school pick, with Hampton’s stellar communications department serving as the deciding factor.

“I know she doesn’t want it to be about her, and neither do we,” Nicholson told the Daily Press. “We want her to have a great experience and be like everybody else.

“But her status will come along with her. The press will come along with her, whether we want it or not. We’re blessed to have her, and we’re excited for anything that will promote Hampton University.”