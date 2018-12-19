Need something extra special to help you get through long flights during the holiday season? Have no fear! Popeyes is coming to the rescue by launching their new “Emotional Support Chicken” for stressed-out travelers.

According to Business Insider, starting Tuesday, the popular chicken chain will be selling three-piece chicken-tenders meals packaged in “Emotional Support Chicken” carriers at Philadelphia International Airport.

Over the last couple years, emotional support animals and their eccentric owners have made headlines, with stories of passengers attempting to bring increasingly bizarre – and at times dangerous – companions on flights with them.

Back in January, New York-based artist, Ventiko went viral after attempted to bring his emotional support peacock Dexter on a United flight out of Newark Liberty International Airport.

“The animal did not meet United’s guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size,” United spokesman Charlie Hobart explained after pictures of the massive creature at the airport gained national attention.

Just a month later, another woman contacted the press alleging that Spirit Airlines told her to flush her emotional-support hamster down the toilet.

In what some have described as a brilliant melange of marketing and pop culture, Popeyes is attempting to use these high profile incidents to lure customers into buying chicken placed in these clever Instagram ready containers.

Sorry, Fido. Popeyes #EmotionalSupportChicken doesn’t bark on the plane. (Available in the Philadelphia airport on 12/18.) pic.twitter.com/vWyBWq4PTe — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) December 18, 2018

“Popeyes decided to offer its own version of ’emotional support animals pushing the envelope’ by offering travelers ‘Emotional Support Chicken’ — a gesture designed to bring holiday travelers some needed humor to what is one of the most stressful places to be during the holidays — the airport,” the chain said in a press release.

Earlier this month, as a response to complaints about destructive pet companions, Delta announced that emotional-support and service animals would no longer be allowed will be banned from flights lasting eight hours.

But if you’re at Philadelphia International Airport and looking for a lighthearted alternative, the new chicken boxes will be available as supplies last at the Popeyes location in Terminal C.

