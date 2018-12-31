Singer Omarion is planning a B2K throwback concert but a social media post got his fans riled up after it laid out dress code requirements to attend the show.

However Omarion talked with TMZ to clear the air about the so-called clothing rules, that said skinny jeans and Balenciagas were forbidden and anyone born after the year 2000 basically was uninvited to old-school show.

“There’s no caveats,” he told TMZ. “The fans have been relentless in their pursuit of wanting to get this concert going and finally it’s time,” he said.

It was all in fun, he said. “Everyone is invited, but if you feeling 2000, you could drip.”

B2K’s the Millennium Tour promises to bring together R&B acts like Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Chingy & Ying Yang Twins and Bobby V but don’t bet on Bow Wow joining in.

While Bow Wow was just as popular as Omarion and B2K in the early 2000’s, he took to Instagram story to explain that he wasn’t invited to tour saying “it was never brought to my attention.”

“I know everybody wanna know why I’m not going on the tour, and this, that, and the third…it was never brought to my attention. But y’all know I’ve got a lot of big plans for 2019. I’m not really into doing a lot of things that I’ve done in my past. I like the iconic things to just stick in the past. So with that being said – new music, new content, and that’s all that I’m doing. You know, I’m just giving y’all nothing but new s***. “Let the old thing be the old. You know, like Hov said, ‘Y’all want that old s***, buy the old s***.”

No word on why Bow Wow wasn’t invited but he has been throwing up signals on social media about “being in a dark place” and battling mental health issues.