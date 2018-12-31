Atlanta rapper Rich the Kid took a nasty tumble on a 4-wheeler and severely injured his hand, TMZ reports. Rich posted an Instagram video about the ordeal and according to reports his hand was broken while riding on the 4-wheeler Sunday in Calabasas, CA.

Sources told the outlet that Rich and his friends were cruising on a dirt lot behind Calabasas Luxury Motorcars, spinning and doing donuts on a Polaris RZR 4-wheeler before losing control.

Rich’s 4-wheeler flipped over and was resting on its roof, sources said. Emergency vehicles arrived and transported the rapper to a local hospital with a busted up hand.

The The World Is Yours rapper reportedly will have issues with his hand moving forward, an EMT reportedly said.

Not a good way to end the year Rich.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé end the year on a good note

While Rich is bringing his 2019 in, in bad shape, Bey and Jay on the other hand, are celebrating their 2018 and are reportedly closer than ever.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé had a whirlwind year filled with new babies and record-breaking concerts, and the ride-or-die couple is reportedly ending the year even closer than ever, a source told PEOPLE.

“It was a very special year for the whole family,” the source shares. “Beyoncé and JAY loved touring and connecting with their fans.”

The hit-making duo had a lot going on in 2018. Just this past month Beyoncé was a wedding singer at pre-wedding festivities for Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

After that concert, the Carters spent the holidays on the East Coast, a source said but headed back to Los Angeles to ring in the new year, according to reports.

But before the end of the year festivities, Jay and Bey set the country ablaze during their On the Run II Tour stint.

According to reports, the tour grossed over $250 million for the power couple who brought their three children, Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, along on the road with them for their 4-month, 48-city jaunt across the world.

We hope everyone gets some rest in the first few weeks of the new year.