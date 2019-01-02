Animal rights group, PETA, has issued a tepid response to Tiffany Haddish over her Instagram post where she stated that she would wear a fur coat gifted to her by a fan “every day” until police stop killing Black people.

In a viral video, posted to 4.4 million of her fans, Haddish stated: “I’m about to start protesting. I’ma wear fur everyday until they stop killing black people. When the police stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur. Sorry PETA, don’t be mad at me, be mad at the police.”

The actress added, “See how that go? ‘Cos people are important. And so are the animals. To keep me warm.”

PETA, or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, offered Haddish some advice on how to best proceed and issued their own statement on social media saying:

“We love you, Tiffany, and as an animal rights organization, we advocate for and believe in kindness towards all, including animals. We hope that you choose to protest in a different way that doesn’t harm any humans or any animals, but is kind to all <3”

Many animal lovers were peeved by Haddish’s statements, flooding the comedian’s Instagram page voicing anger, sadness and questioning why animals should pay any price for the actions of humans.

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on Dec 29, 2018 at 9:32pm PST

One poster said: “Animals don’t have a voice… instead of wearing the dead flesh of another animal you can choose not to. Instead of exploiting animals you can choose not to. You can do all these things to prevent harm to animals and STILL protest against black people getting killed. Why does it have to be one or the other? Why not both? Animals are here with us not for us.

Haddish ended her Instagram video with a bit of humor stating “Thank you boo, I love you for loving me, this lil raccoon is so cute. I look good in this raccoon.”

The comedian has not yet responded to PETA’s statement.