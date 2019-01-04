First there was Usher, shocking fans when he popped up on social media with a slick pompadour as if he was about to film a reboot of The Five Heartbeats. Now R&B artist Ginuwine is the latest singer to get roasted when he posted a pic on Tuesday with a thick beard that fans thought was rather suspect.

“We getting there ok!!!!!!” Ginuwine opined while looking laid back.

Now that a wave of videos has taken flight on social media showing how men can now get fake beards, his fans had questions and flat out called his facial hair fake.

“The Carlos boozer sharpie beard,” one comment read.

“It’s not even the same texture as the hair I have seen on him before,” another user wrote.

“I sure hope it don’t rain,” someone else said.

READ MORE: Black Twitter roasts Usher for new hair style but at least he got some good news from police

This is a memory foam bath mat. pic.twitter.com/cdldaazyJU — Bi Fieri (@CreoleBabyBritt) January 2, 2019

Somebody said his beard not 100% Ginuwine 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cL931POAAK — 🐆 (@cantguardshad) January 2, 2019

One user even blamed the whole man-weave gate on certain R&B artists not getting along.

so this is ginuwine and this is usher…. i don’t know wtf is goin on but I blame jacquees pic.twitter.com/7zPt9jvprm — MAMA AFRICA (@thatgirlsalina) January 3, 2019

Nick Cannon is also getting dragged for his hairstyle choice after hosting Fox’s The Masked Singer on Wednesday while sporting a Jerri-Curlesque slicked to the back style.

I’m trying to understand why Nick Cannon is looking like Fredrick Douglass with this hair…. #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/2xPgPxAVmW — Jenny From Tha Block (@PoohNasty81) January 3, 2019

Are we gone act like we don’t see Nick Cannon’s hair #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/byjrNTnb9Y — DazzlingD~002 (@Dazzling002) January 3, 2019

But Cannon, who hosts Wild N Out was a good sport about being the butt of jokes. He tweeted:

“I love all the comments about my hairstyle on #TheMaskSinger tonight!,” Cannon said on Twitter. “LOL. Keep them coming! Turn me into a #Meme.”

I love all the comments about my hairstyle on #TheMaskSinger tonight! LOL🤣 Keep them coming! Turn me into a #Meme — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) January 3, 2019

—Kevin Hart is rethinking hosting the Oscars after talk with Ellen DeGeneres—