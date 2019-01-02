The crook who allegedly stole $800,000 worth of goods from Usher back in March has finally been caught and was arrested by Los Angeles police.

—Tiffany Haddish apologizes to fans after comedy show falls flat—

The man accused of targeting high-profile celebrities like the Let It Burn singer, as well as movie stars and athletes, racked up more than $2 million in merchandise from his heists, police said.

TMZ reports that police searched the suspect’s home and found some 2,000 valuables—including some of Usher’s property from his L.A. mansion. Usher reported that six watches were stolen, a $200,000 Jesus piece and some $20,000 in cash was also allegedly taken.

—Security guard charged with murder in Walgreens shooting of homeless gay man—

New hair, new year

Usher shocked fans by showing off his new appearance on social media. While there were a few compliments from fans, some were less than gracious.

View this post on Instagram Rat Pack 2019 A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Jan 1, 2019 at 4:47pm PST

Usher out here looking like all five of the heartbeats. https://t.co/RlqQAkyoGa — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) January 1, 2019

Why does Usher have Wop Bop A Loo Bop hair? https://t.co/w0QbKWfx82 — AquaWoman (@StrictlyKeyz) January 1, 2019