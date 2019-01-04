A 27-year-old Texas man is in custody after police said he made a disturbing 911 call admitting that he viciously shot a woman and his three kids, killing the children ABC 13 reports. The woman was shot in the head and survived.

On Thursday, Junaid Hashim Mehmood, 27, reportedly made the emergency call and later turned himself in for allegedly committing a gruesome triple homicide in Texas city that claimed the lives of his three young children. According to local reports, the two older children were only 2 and 5 years old. The youngest victim was a a two-month-old baby, named Ashanti Mehmood. The names of the five-year-old girl and the two-year-old boy have yet to be released. The woman, Kimaria Nelson, reportedly shares the children with Mehmood.

“It’s a very intense scene over there. Everybody involved is either deceased or injured,” Texas City police spokesman Lt. Kenneth Brown said on Thursday during the height of the investigation.

Police said Mehmood was “incoherent” and yelling, “I killed my family,” in the 911 call, according to reports.

Mehmood was accosted behind a restaurant in southeast Houston. He had given the address to police and waited for them to arrest him, according to local media.

The family was found at the Pointe Ann Apartments in Texas City, Texas, about 40 miles southeast of Houston, the television station reported. The Texas City Police Department said in a statement that the children were discovered after responding to a welfare check.

According to the statement, the children were pronounced dead at the scene. Nelson was rushed to a local hospital. According to The Houston Chronicle, Nelson is in stable condition.

Nelson was active on social media and just two days after Christmas posted:

“My Christmas gift (my little family).”

According to Mehmood’s court record, he has a checkered past filled with charges of fraud, theft, assault and drug possession. In 2014, Mehmood reportedly served 20 days in jail for beating his girlfriend.