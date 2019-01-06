For months there has been speculation amongst the Bey Hive that Beyoncé and Jay-Z renewed their wedding vows at some point in 2018.

A photo during a video montage on Beyoncé’s Instagram account showed the couple embracing as they posed for photos during the apparent vow renewal ceremony. Many point to Beyoncé sporting a stunning wedding gown to proof that the two have re-committed themselves to their marriage.

Even designer Galia Lahav more or less confirmed the ceremony, which would have occurred last June. Lahav announced that she designed the King B’s gown, one that was also as a part of the “Victorian Affinity” collection, that paid homage to Queen Victoria’s wedding dress.

Rumors of the renewal first started swirling after a video shown at their On the Run Tour kickoff show showed the couple in all-white attire joined by their 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 18-month-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles (now Lawson) shared a screen shot of the video on her Instagram at the time:

The couple began dating in the fall of 2000 and eventually married in 2008.

According to People Magazine, for their wedding, Beyoncé wore a gown designed by her mom. However, she later revealed that she was not exactly fond of it, but never told her mom.

“She was so sweet to let me do that,” Tina Knowles told the Today show in 2016. She came back later one day and she said, ‘You know, when my daughter gets married, I’m going to let her pick out her own dress.’ Maybe she wasn’t so excited about it at the time, but she’s a sweetheart.”

READ MORE: Tina Knowles marries actor Richard Lawson on yacht in California