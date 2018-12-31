Jay-Z and Beyoncé had a whirlwind year filled with new babies and record-breaking concerts, and the ride-or-die couple is reportedly ending the year even closer than ever, a source told PEOPLE.

“It was a very special year for the whole family,” the source shares. “Beyoncé and JAY loved touring and connecting with their fans.”

The hit-making duo had a lot going on in 2018. Just this past month Beyoncé was a wedding singer at pre-wedding festivities for Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

After that concert, the Carters spent the holidays on the East Coast, a source said but headed back to Los Angeles to ring in the new year, according to reports.

But before the end of the year festivities, Jay and Bey set the country ablaze during their On the Run II Tour stint.

According to reports, the tour grossed over $250 million for the power couple who brought their three children, Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, along on the road with them for their 4-month, 48-city jaunt across the world.

Pollstar data provided to Variety exacts the number they made on the tour at $254,050,706.

“They enjoyed bringing their whole family on tour. It was like a big adventure for everyone. They loved showing Blue around Europe, enjoyed solo date nights and family fun,” the source says. “Beyoncé and JAY seem closer than ever. They are very grateful for another wonderful year together. They are definitely looking back at this year with huge smiles.”

Back in September, Beyonce’s birthday month, she took an introspective look at her life and wrote a heartfelt letter to her fans reflecting on her biggest accomplishments from the year.

“At 36, I became a mother of three,” said in a post on her website titled “Your Bitch at 36.” She continued, “I breastfed twins. I renewed vows with my husband of ten years.”

Let’s not forget, Beychella, and the release of Bey and Jay’s joint album. Clearly it was a banner year.

“I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything is Love. And we’ve been touring with our whole family around the world, and loving it,” Beyonce shared.