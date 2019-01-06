Kanye West and Justin Timberlake were supposed to headline Coachella 2019 but both have pulled out for different reasons.

According to Us Weekly, Kanye – who recently found his MAGA hat and claimed he would perform in it, has now back out because the stage is apparently too small for him.

“Kanye backed out at the last minute because of the stage constrictions and he’s done performing on limiting stages and feels they restrict his artistic ability,” according to US Weekly. “He and Travis Scott are really committed to having unique sets going forward.”

Meanwhile, Timberlake’s backing out came due to time constraints and issues with his voice. “Justin’s tour schedule conflicted which is why he pulled out but he had wanted to do it and was excited about it,” the source adds.

“My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram in December. “They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. I’m really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly.”

Timberlake recently returned to his Man of the Woods tour after he postponed multiple concerts and took a two-month break due to his severely bruised vocal cords. The former NSYNC member first alerted fans to his condition when he canceled his October show at Madison Square Garden.

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala were announced as the new headliners for Coachella on Wednesday. Others performing at the annual festival, which starts on April 12 in Indio, Calif., include Idris Elba, Janelle Monáe, Jaden Smith, Solange, Kid Cudi, Pusha T and Kacey Musgraves.