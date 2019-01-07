US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is proving each day that she’s cut from the same cloth as auntie Maxine Waters who never backs down from taking Donald Trump to task.

In the latest example, the new member of congress that conservatives love to hate, Anderson Cooper interviewed Ocasio-Cortez on CBS’s 60 Minutes and asked the 29-year-old rising star if she believes the President is a racist and she answered without hesitation, The New York Daily News reports.

“Do you believe President Trump is a racist?” Cooper asked.

“Yeah. Yeah. No question,” Ocasio-Cortez replied.

Don’t start none, won’t be none.

Cooper asked Ocasio-Cortez to clarify her statement to which she responded:

“The president certainly didn’t invent racism, but he’s certainly given a voice to it and expanded it and created a platform for those things.”

“When you look at the words that he uses, which are historic dog whistles of white supremacy,” she answered. “When you look at how he reacted to the Charlottesville incident, where neo-Nazis murdered a woman, versus how he manufactures crises like immigrants seeking legal refuge on our borders, it’s – it’s night and day.”

The White House fired back at Ocasio-Cortez’s characterization of Trump, and released this statement to CBS saying: “Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez’s sheer ignorance on the matter can’t cover the fact that President Trump supported and passed historic criminal justice reform … (and) has repeatedly condemned racism and bigotry in all forms.”

And Ocasio-Cortez also has more call-it-like-you-see-it company in the new congress.

Last week, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s called for Trump’s impeachment in a way that caused quite a stir.

At a progressive event hours after she was sworn in on Thursday, Tlaib reportedly said of Trump: “We’re gonna go in there and we’re going to impeach the motherf****r.”

Ocasio-Cortez defended Tlaib.

“Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just ‘locker room talk,’ but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote Saturday on Twitter, referring to Trump’s lewd comments on a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape that surfaced during the 2016 campaign. “GOP lost entitlement to policing women’s behavior a long time ago. Next.”

“I got your back,” she added in a tweet to Tlaib, “the Bronx and Detroit ride together.”