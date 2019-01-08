A Chicago restaurant manager has been suspended after he racially profiled and then allegedly threw a chair at a Black customer.

According to Yahoo, last week in a social media video, manager Matthew Fezzey of the Poke Poke eatery, admitted to assaulting a customer named “Kyle” due to preconceived notions based on the man’s race.

“I’m f***ing in the wrong,” Fezzey said to Kyle on the video taken outside the restaurant. “This is the second time in a row, third time in a row. Two days ago — and I’m not trying to be racist — two black guys robbed two people right here.”

“But sir, you threw a chair at me,” interjected Kyle.

“No, listen, three days ago, I had two more black guys. I actually fought them in here. … They tried threatening one of my employees, and I had to fight them,” Fezzey continues.

“When you guys came in here, I just got really f***ing defensive, really defensive because I had to fight them off all the time. These security guards over here don’t do a thing.”

When the customer points out again that explanations aside, a chair was thrown at him, the manager admits, “I know. Again, I’m f***ing way in the wrong. I feel badly. That was just my first instinct because I’ve had to deal with fights here, which I shouldn’t. I legit thought we had to fight.”

EMERGENCY: Everyone knows my longest mentee Kyle, he was racially profiled today at Poke Poke on Wabash by Matthew Fezzey. Matthew claims he fought two “black guys” the other day prompting him to get defensive and throw a CHAIR at Kyle. John this manager must be fired immediately and an immediate boycott of this restaurant! I can not believe this but as he was taught, he stayed professional, didn’t fight him, filed a police report & recorded this video. SHARE like wildfire. CBS, NBC, ABC, WGN, Fox, Martin! Posted by Ja'Mal D Green on Wednesday, January 2, 2019

“As a human being, man, I shouldn’t have done that s***. I knew it was wrong,” he concludes. “I freaked out.”

A corporate spokesperson for Poke Poke released a statement confirming that Fezzey will be suspended while they conduct an investigation. adding: “We don’t condone any type of racism or discrimination.”

