It’s almost time for the highly-anticipated BOOMERANG reboot to premiere on BET and we’ve got the first look at the series produced by Lena Waithe (The Chi, Master of None) and Halle Berry.

BOOMERANG picks up roughly 25 years after the film of the same name was released in theaters. The original starred Murphy, Robin Givens, Halle Berry, David Alan Grier, Martin Lawrence, Grace Jones, and Chris Rock and is still considered one of the greatest casts ever.

Lena Waithe and Halle Berry team up to produce new ‘Boomerang’ series for BET

The subversive, smart reboot follows the children of the original cast as they try to balance making their mark on the professional world while navigating the personal struggles of young professionals.

In the clip that includes interviews and BTS footage, Lena Waithe and showrunner Ben Cory Jones (Insecure)discuss the origins of the show and how it will look at relationships and dating in the 21st Century.

“It’s a new take on Boomerang, something fresh for this generation. I just think people are going to be blown away by it…They are going to go ‘Huh, that’s interesting’ and ‘That’s unexpected,” explains Lena Waithe.

“We all got in a room every day and talked about…what these characters wanted and what their traumas were.”

The series stars Tequan Richmond, Tetona Jackson, Leland Martin and Lala Milan and will premiere February 12 on BET.

Check out the first look: