The documentary is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Michael Jackson estate is slamming a new documentary, Leaving Neverland, set to premiere at Sundance Film Festival that chronicles the late icon’s alleged sexual molestation of two different boys.

“This is yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson,” the estate told TMZ.

The estate claims the “so-called documentary is just another rehash of dated and discredited allegations. It’s baffling why any credible filmmaker would involve himself with this project.”

According to the film’s official description, Leaving Neverland will tell the story of two men who are now in their 30s and began long-running relationships with Jackson at ages 7 and 10 when Jackson was at the height of his fame. The names of the Jackson accusers profiled in the documentary were not released. Jackson was acquitted of molestation charges in 2005.

Leaving Neverland was added to the Sundance roster on Wednesday.

We round out the 2019 #Sundance program with additions to the Documentary Premieres and Special Events sections! — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 9, 2019

Leaving Neverland is directed and produced by Dan Reed.

After the widespread response to Surviving R. Kelly, plenty of people have been drawing comparisons to the long-standing accusations against Michael Jackson.