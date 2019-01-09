Kevin Hart hit Good Morning America today and sat down with Michael Strahan to discuss his new movie, the ongoing controversy surrounding his comments about the LGBTQ community and if he’ll host the Oscars.

And while Strahan has been noted for mostly softball interviews he held Hart’s feet to the fire and pressed the embattled comedian to address the issue of the resurfaced homophobic jokes head on.

Unfortunately it did not go well for Hart.

Hart came off as defensive and insensitive saying repeatedly that he’s “over the moment” and there’s nothing he can do to make people believe he’s sorry.



Even when Strahan asked Hart how he’s evolved on the issue of homophobia, Hart refused to share his inner thoughts.

“Why do you have to prove that you are a loving individual?… [I] shouldn’t have to justify that. That’s the position I am in.”@KevinHart4real responds to backlash over controversial tweets and jokes of his past: https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/CrXfC6qXNU — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 9, 2019

And when Strahan closed the first part of the GMA interview asking if the comedian would reconsider hosting the Oscars, Hart said he was too busy at this point due to filming the Jumanji sequel in February.

Q: “Is there hope that you would host the #Oscars this year?”@KevinHart4real: NO. pic.twitter.com/ivwbW5ygUs — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 9, 2019

The Apology Tour

Kevin Hart claims he’s been trying hard to get back into the good graces of the LGBTQ community and took to the airwaves of his SiriusXM show “Straight from the Hart” this week to once again apologize for the homophobic jokes that landed him in big trouble.

Sounding somewhat sarcastic, the comedian said: “Once again, Kevin Hart apologizes for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologize,” he said on the show.

Hart’s apology is what ruffled people’s feathers in the first place with many asking if the popular comedian is really sincere.

Recently Ellen DeGeneres fanned the flames when Hart appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to explain and defend why he chose to step down from hosting the 2019 Oscars next month, after his old homophobic jokes surfaced and he found himself reluctantly apologizing for something he felt he had already done a decade earlier.

DeGeneres encouraged Hart to reconsider taking up the hosting gig and even admitted she called the Academy to make a plea on his behalf to convince them to give him a second chance. But critics also blasted DeGeneres for playing down Hart’s offensive jokes and past comments like: “One of my biggest fears is my son growing up and being gay” that got folks upset in the first place.

He says “because now we’re in a space where I’m around people of the LGBTQ community, and I’m now aware of how these words make them feel, and why they say ‘That sh*t hurt because of what I’ve been through.’”

“I really had to dive into the whole thing — even the tweets,” Hart said of the resurfaced past jokes. “These weren’t words that I said to gay individuals.”

Hart wants to clarify his message that he is now an ally with the LGBTQ community.

“If the fight from the LGBTQ community is equality, that’s the fight.” He adds: “I’m riding with you guys. I understand you.”

The second part of Michael Strahan’s interview on GMA focused on Kevin Hart’s new move, The Upside.