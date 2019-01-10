Harvey said he was "blindsided" by the news.

Steve Harvey is finally responding to NBC’s decision to give his talkshow’s coveted time slot to Kelly Clarkson.

Back in September, we announced that NBC was pulling the plug on Steve after seven years and replacing it with The Kelly Clarkson Show. The daily talk show helmed by Steve Harvey will be replaced by the Grammy-winning, American Idol alum’s new gabfest, according to Deadline.

“The incomparable Kelly Clarkson takes everything she touches to another level and we couldn’t be happier to bring her talent, humor, generosity and compassion to daytime next year,” said Telegdy, President, Alternative & Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “With Kelly’s cross-generational appeal and extraordinary ability to understand and connect with viewers, The Kelly Clarkson Show will have something for everyone.”

NBCUniversal will no longer be distributing the daily talk show once the current season ends and its fate has been ambiguous.

According to TheJasmineBrand, when Steve Harvey was asked if he planned to stay with NBC in a recent interview, his response revealed he was just as shocked by the network’s decision than his fans were.

“I thought I was, until they made an announcement a couple weeks ago that they wanted to give Kelly Clarkson the [NBC] O&O networks – that’s my slot,” he said.

“I thought it would have been nice of them to come to me — as the only dude who’s survived [in daytime TV] for seven years — about it.”

