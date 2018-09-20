Harvey's show is being booted from the time slot it has held for seven seasons.

NBC is pulling the plug on Steve after seven years and replacing it with The Kelly Clarkson Show. The daily talk show helmed by Steve Harvey will be replaced by the Grammy-winning, American Idol alum’s new gabfest, according to Deadline.

It’s unclear if Steve will air on other stations, but when it comes to NBC, the show is out of the network’s Fall lineup.

“The incomparable Kelly Clarkson takes everything she touches to another level and we couldn’t be happier to bring her talent, humor, generosity and compassion to daytime next year,” said Telegdy, President, Alternative & Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “With Kelly’s cross-generational appeal and extraordinary ability to understand and connect with viewers, The Kelly Clarkson Show will have something for everyone.”

Clarkson shared her feeling about her new show in a statement.

“I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations…Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!,” she said.

“We are very excited to have Kelly Clarkson on our air next fall,” said Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Owned TV Stations. “She’s genuine, warm, fun and interacts with her fans in a meaningful way. She will be the perfect companion to Ellen, providing an afternoon of great television.”

No word on how Steve Harvey is taking the news of the cancellation, but we’re guessing it’s a big blow considering the show aired right before the uber-popular Ellen.