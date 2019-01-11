While it may look like her life is all glam and fame, Laverne Cox knows firsthand how hard it can be for trans women to live their best lives and to find love.

—Wisconsin school refuses to punish dozens of white students doing Nazi salute in prom picture—

As a Black transgender woman, the breakout Orange is the New Black star has been a fierce advocate for transgender people and has shared her own personal struggles of trying to live without the fear that caused her to once hide her relationships from the limelight.

So, when a mom of a trans teen tweeted at Cox and asked for some words of encouragement for her daughter, she sent special sentiments of love and support her way.

“Dear @Lavernecox, This is my oldest child Trinity. She’s trans & a gamer & awesome. She’s 15 & transitioned when she was 4. She’s made history here in DE. She’s my ❤. But she thinks she wont ever find love becuz she’s Black & trans. Can u send her a message saying otherwise?”

Dear @Lavernecox This is my oldest child Trinity. She’s trans & a gamer & awesome. She’s 15 & transitioned when she was 4. She’s made history here in DE. She’s my ❤. But she thinks she wont ever find love becuz she’s Black & trans. Can u send her a message saying otherwise? pic.twitter.com/RplfcjU801 — DeShanna N (@Trinsmamabear) January 11, 2019

Laverne Cox tweeted:

“Oh Trinity I thought the same thing & dating has been really hard for me but I am currently in a really loving healthy relationship. I did a lot of work on my self love to get myself ready to receive the love when it came. On God’s time not mine I found love. Your are beautiful.”

Oh Trinity I thought the same thing & dating has been really hard for me but I am currently in a really loving healthy relationship. I did a lot of work on my self love to get myself ready to receive the love when it came. On God’s time not mine I found love. Your are beautiful https://t.co/7LQeWPn94b — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) January 11, 2019

Given that the climbing suicide rates for transgender teens because of the lack of acceptance, we’re all cheering these words of encouragement from Cox.

—Lawyers for NFL player Eric Reid dispute league claims that his drug testing was normal—

Cox has somewhat become the drum major for speaking out on love and acceptance.

Last February, Cox made history gracing the cover of Cosmopolitan South Africa as the first trans woman to do so.

In the issue, “Say Yes to Love” Cox wrote a message of love and support.

“Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light,” Cox wrotes.

“As a black transgender woman, I’ve often been kept a secret by the men I’ve dated,” she explained. “So when my ex-boyfriend introduced me to his dad, and invited me to spend Hanukkah with him and his family, it was the most special thing ever.”

Followers of Cox were also quick to chime in to support the teen as well with words of encouragement.

Hell yes you will, your beautiful in and out! — Gwen Cooper (@GwenCoo89166777) January 11, 2019

Beautiful girl! You are loved, Trinity!! — MJ/Jessica (@HeadstrongFemme) January 11, 2019

Wow, she’s beautiful and that smile seems to be coming from the inside out. Hang in there mama. — Oshuntaye Brown (@oshuntaye) January 11, 2019

Wow Trinity. A personal message from The Laverne Cox! How amazing and special. Keep smiling that gorgeous smile darling. You are beautiful xxx ❤💚💙💛🧡💜💖 — Sue Bee 🐝 💔CCB (@SuezeQ1) January 11, 2019

Trinity, you are lovely. Stay strong, love is hard to find, but I believe it will find you! 💗 — Linda Zupan (@mom2mrnick) January 11, 2019

Hopefully Trinity received all the positive vibes!