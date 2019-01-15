In wake of the fallout from the Lifetime docu-series alleging decades of sexual misconduct, R. Kelly is now reportedly facing eviction from the warehouse he rents on the Near West Side of Chicago.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, the singer has a week to pay over $173,000 in back rent to his landlord or be forced to pack up and move out.

Court documents provide a breakdown of the claim stating that Kelly has until January 21st to pay $166,981 to the owner of the property and is also responsible for $6,122 in attorneys’ fees and $780 in court costs.

The Near West Side warehouse, where Kelly is the sole tenant, was featured prominently in the “Surviving R. Kelly” expose and has since come under scrutiny as a place women of all ages – including underage girls – were victims sexually abused, held captive and brainwashed, the documentary claimed.

Kelly has repeatedly denied the allegations but it remains unclear if he has made any payments to Midwest Commercial Funding — the company that owns, and is currently selling, the building.

In addition to the threat of eviction, inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings are also planning to enter the warehouse and check for alterations that may have been made to the building illegally.

Last week, an emergency motion was filed in Cook County Circuit Court by city attorneys asking a judge to grant them access to the building. They allege that although the building is only zoned for industrial uses, there is cause to believe that it is serving as a residence for Kelly’s victims. City attorneys also point out that having a recording studio inside was illegal.

Although Circuit Court Judge Patrice Ball-Reed ordered that the inspectors be allowed in this week, Kelly’s attorney, Melvin Sims requested that the inspection take place in 30 days.

Sims also informed the court that a copy of Kelly’s lease, which is included in the case file, shows that Midwest Commercial Funding gave his client permission to make several alterations to the property.

“Landlord hereby grants permission to Tenant to modify the existing recording studios to meet Tenant’s specific needs as well as create an apartment type area on the second floor,” the lease reads.

While the attorneys continue to work out the details of this warehouse inspection, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx made a public plea for accusers to come forward so that the office could investigate allegations against Kelly.

