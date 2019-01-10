The parents of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women who according to the ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ docuseries is being held captive by R. Kelly in a sex slave compound, spoke out Wednesday to plead with the R&B singer to release her.

Tim and JonJelyn Savage, who both appeared in the Lifetime docuseries told Atlanta’s Channel 2 Action News that Kelly has been holding their daughter against her will for the past two years, and they haven’t been able to see her.

The Savages allege that Kelly is mentally, emotionally and sexually abusing Joycelyn.

“Mr. Kelly, if you’re listening, you need to turn yourself in, let these girls go, so they can come home to see their families,” Tim Savage said.

Jocelyn Savage once appear in a TMZ video denying the claim that she was being held against her will by R. Kelly. Her family believes she was coerced into saying she was OK.

Kelly, who has been accused of operating a sex cult and having sex with underaged girls, has denied all claims of sexual abuse.

Tim Savage said his family has received multiple threats, including messages from Kelly’s managers.

CNN reported yesterday that an arrest warrant was issued over the summer for R. Kelly‘s former manager, James Mason, after Mason was accused of threatening to kill Tim Savage.

In an incident report from May 2018 obtained by CNN, Savage stated that Mason said, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f***ing kill you.” The case was reportedly presented to a Magistrate Judge who issued a warrant in July, citing “terroristic threats and acts.”

Investigating R. Kelly

On Tuesday, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx held a press conference in Chicago and said she was “sickened” by the witness accounts and accusations of abuse in the docuseries and called for victims and witnesses to step forward.

“There’s nothing that can be done to investigate these allegations without the cooperation of both victims and witnesses. We cannot seek justice without you,” Foxx said. “We need actual witnesses and victims to have the courage to tell their stories.”

On Tuesday, TMZ broke the news that the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Atlanta has opened an investigation into allegations made against the singer in “Surviving R. Kelly.”

TMZ confirmed investigators reached out to Asante McGee, one of the women who escaped R. Kelly’s home. The attorney for Joycelyn Savage‘s family has also reportedly been speaking to investigators.

Gerald Griggs, the Savages’ family attorney, told TMZ, “Her family is encouraged by the investigation, but they will be happy once they get to see their daughter.”