Is a new big budget film in the works about a gay superhero? Well, director Lee Daniels says it’s about time for one.

According to Complex, Tuesday, the director confirmed to his followers on Instagram that he has a new project in the works and and introduced the actor who will play its lead character “Super B**ch”.

“Y’all remember maybe 10, 12 years ago I said my dream was to make a gay superhero film?” Daniels said in the clip. “I found my superhero! America, world, get ready.”

“Dreams really do come true!!” Super B**ch wrote in his caption after reposting the announcement. “I had the pleasure of meeting the one and only @theoriginalbigdaddy. You’re an amazing man filled with great ideas. I can wait to work with you!”

Dremon Cooper, the Southeast Washington, D.C. native who will be serving as a muse for this project identifies himself as comedian and actor in his bio and is already an internet sensation on Twitter and Instagram.

While his viral clips often feature him cartwheeling and twirling on camera like a crimefighter dressed in a glittery belly shirt and hot pink thigh-high boots, according to Buzzfeed the 19 year old is also a dance teacher for an LGBT nonprofit called Casa Ruby.

Just to clarify..

I’m not hating on this Super Bitch and Lee Daniels scenario.

I’m happy to see him getting his 💰 But true representation in media and changing what people think of us,(so that we can work more) means realistic versions of us in film, tv and media. — Sampson (@OfficialSampson) January 16, 2019

Cooper says he created the character of Super B**ch, in response to bullying and violence against LGBTQ people. One look at this videos shows he’s already equipped to do his own stunts, but it still remains to be seen if he has any acting chops.

“10 years ago folks thought I was crazy when I said I wanted to make a gay superhero flick,” Daniels posted on his social media. “It’s not my next one… but it’s in the pipeline.”

Until the movie goes into production you can check out some clips of SuperB**ch below.

