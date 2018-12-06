A gay couple in Las Vegas, Nevada allege that they were brutally attacked outside of their home for being a same-sex couple, Fox 5 reports.

Charles Clements said he was victimized last Thursday when he came home from picking up his boyfriend, Vincent, after he finished his shift at Walmart. Clements said the couple got back to their home and were met by two alleged attackers.

In fact, Vincent said he recognized one of the men as a co-worker from his place of employment as they commenced attacking him first.

“I was about to unlock the door, the next thing I hear, he’s calling my name,” Clements told FOX5 recalling the night’s events.

“I come back, I see my boyfriend fighting with the guy.”

Clements said he believes that attack was intentional and due to their sexuality.

“It was all about gay bashing,” Clements said. “The guy came up to my boyfriend’s job, calling him an abomination, calling him f-g.”

The fight intensified and moved to the front porch of the house. A glass table shattered and was used in the vicious attack.

“There was a lot of glass on the floor so the guy came around,” Clements said.

“He picked up the glass. I was like, ‘Don’t do that.’ And he started stabbing my boyfriend in the back. The guy was kicking him in his ribs,” he added.

Clements and Vincent, who asked only to be identified by his first name, were both hospitalized for sustaining injuries during the melee. The injuries were so severe that Vincent was treated for two broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Clements states that as they were being attacked, the neighbors simply looked on and no one called the police.

Sadly, the two men don’t feel safe and are now looking for a new place to call home.