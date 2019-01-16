A 1997 clip of a 12-year-old girl with over 1000 letters in her name from The Oprah Winfrey Show has gone viral, and Youtubers and social media users can’t seem to get enough.

In the clip, which has received over 15,000 comments, Oprah Winfrey is interviewing the Guinness World Record winner. Nicknamed Jamie, the young girl’s original name has earned her the world record for the longest personal name at the time.

Jamie appeared on the show back in 1997 with her mother, and the two discussed her proper name’s origin. Because the name was simply too long to spell out, a special graphic of her name was created for viewers to see.

When Winfrey asked the mother what was she thinking, the mother responded, “I had to do something to break the Guinness World Record,” she said. “I had to make sure that her name was gonna be unique. I didn’t want her name to be like anybody else’s…”

The highlight of the video clip was when “Jamie” successfully pronounces her name for Oprah and her audience. According to The Oprah Magazine, Jamie learned how to recite her entire name after listening to a recording of her mom. It is very clear that Winfrey was very shocked throughout the interview, as she asked questions like, “Is it a fun thing having this name?. The girl responded by saying, “You get to go everywhere and miss school.”

A few other interesting facts about Jamie and her name are that it took six years to come up with, her birth certificate is two-feet long, and it’s made up from a combination of cars, movies, countries, and family names.

This clip isn’t the only one that has gone viral from Winfrey’s infamous show, an entertaining clip of Oprah tasting an under-seasoned $1 million chicken recipe made headlines, just last month.