At a time when many are striving to decriminalize weed, this family is using marijuana to heal people.

The Knoxes are a family of medical doctors, including two sisters (Dr. Jessica Knox and Dr. Rachel Knox) who followed their mom and dad, Dr. Janice Knox and Dr. David Knox) footsteps. Dr. Janice Knox founded the first American Cannabinoid Clinic in Portland, Oregon. She opened more clinics later with her family. At first, Dr. Knox wasn’t familiar with the power of cannabis to heal. She grew up in a large religious family and heard biases marijuana users. But after careful research and experience, she learned it could be a vital health tool.

The Knox family calls their healthcare ‘Integrative Cannabinoid Medicine.’ Since cannabis is still federally illegal, the Knoxes cannot prescribe marijuana, but they help patients by counseling them, and assessing whether they should get a medical marijuana card. The Knoxes say many of their patients don’t want to get high, they just want to get better. So The Knoxes help get results for patients while minimizing the side effects.

That’s a powerful family business!