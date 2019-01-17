Beyonce honors Michelle Obama on her 55th birthday: “Bow Down”

Beyonce took time to send love to our Forever First Lady, Michelle Obama on her 55th birthday.

The superstar who has always been vocal about her adoration for the best-selling author of Becoming posted a photo of a young Michelle Obama on Instagram along with the words “BOW DOWN” printed across it.

This issn’t the first time Beyonce has paid tribute to Michelle Obama. In 2012, she published an open letter to the FLOTUS, showing the world who she looks up to.

“Michelle is the ULTIMATE example of a truly strong African American woman…No matter the pressure, and the stress of being under the microscope — she’s humble, loving, and sincere,” she wrote.

“Michelle, thank you so much for every single thing that that u do for us — I am proud to have my daughter grow up in a world where she has people like you to look up to.”

Michelle Obama’s Becoming logs longest No. 1 streak for Amazon since ’50 Shades of Grey’

Former President Barack Obama sent his wife a birthday shout out as well and posted an adorable throwback photo from their younger days.

“I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama,” he wrote. “Happy Birthday!”

Michelle Obama dropped gems about the reality of her #relationshipgoals marriage and the pressure of “operating in perfection” at the White House