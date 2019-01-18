All eyes are on Cardi B who has landed a major ad spot as the Pepsi “it” girl during a Super Bowl LIII commercial to be aired next month.

The Money rapper is definitely making major moves with this Pepsi commercial deal which is usually must-see TV during the Super Bowl. TMZ reports reports that the commercial has already been filmed and is ready to run.

While people look forward to watching the two best NFL teams compete during the Super Bowl, the commercials are a big draw too.

Other stars like Madonna, Beyonce, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Pink and One Direction, have all made their mark in Pepsi commercials.

Just in case you haven’t heard, Cardi B will be in Atlanta performing with Bruno Mars at a pre-Super Bowl concert.

And while she’s counting her money from all her deals Cardi B still had time to call out Donald Trump for his petty tactics that shut down the government.

Cardi took to her Instagram to deliver a thrashing to Trump about the government shutdown that’s wreaking havoc on the nation.

“I just want to remind y’all, because it’s been a little over three weeks…Trump is ordering and summoning federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid,” Cardi B says in the video.

“Now, I don’t want to hear y’all motherf—ers talk about ‘Obama shut down the government for seventeen days’ — yeah, bitch, for health care! So your grandmother can go check her blood pressure…with no motherf—ing problem.”

This girl is on fire! Congrats Cardi!