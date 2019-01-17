Cardi B, Janelle Monae and more artists performing at the Grammys

The first round of performers for the upcoming 61st annual Grammy Awards has been announced and the list includes Janelle Monae, Camila Cabello, Post Malone and Cardi B among others.

Alicia Keys will serve as host for music‘s biggest night and the show will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10.

We can’t wait to see what Album of The Year nominee, Janelle Monae, serves up from her incredible project Dirty Computer and we’re pretty curious about the tricks Cardi B must have up her sleeve. The Bronx-born rapper is nominated for Record of The Year for “I Like It” as well as Best Rap Performance for “Be Careful” and Best Rap Album for her debut, Invasion of Privacy. She’s also nominated for Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance for her collaboration with Maroon 5, “Girls Like You.”

Cardi B is known for speaking her mind and she did just that when she posted an epic video criticizing the state of our union this week.

The “Money” rapper took to her Instagram to deliver a thrashing to Trump about the government shutdown that’s wreaking havoc on the nation. “I just want to remind y’all, because it’s been a little over three weeks…Trump is ordering and summoning federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid,” Cardi B says in the video. And for the haters who dared to use President Obama as the measuring stick to compare this shutdown to the one in 2013 that stemmed from a debate over the Affordable Care Act, Cardi countered: “Now, I don’t want to hear y’all motherf—ers talk about ‘Obama shut down the government for seventeen days’ — yeah, bitch, for health care! So your grandmother can go check her blood pressure…with no motherf—ing problem.” Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Cardi B, H.E.R., and Childish Gambino earn Grammy nominations + full list

The 61st annual Grammy Awards will air on CBS on Feb. 10.